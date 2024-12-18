Nashik, Dec 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande on Wednesday dared his political rival and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal to resign from NCP over his exclusion from the new Maharashtra cabinet.

Bhujbal has directed his discontent towards NCP chief Ajit Pawar in his not-so-veiled criticism.

Also Read | Cancer Vaccine Ready for Use, Announces Russia; What Is the Cost? How Effective Is It? When Will It Be Available?.

"I pity Chhagan Bhujbal. He lacks the courage to leave NCP. Why doesn't he resign if he considers himself a fighter?" Kande asked while speaking to a news channel.

He said Bhujbal is not the sole representative of the OBC community. "Not giving him a ministerial post doesn't mean OBCs are not considered," the Nandgaon MLA added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 18, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In the recent assembly elections, Kande defeated Bhujbal's nephew and former MP Sameer Bhujbal from the Nandgaon assembly constituency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)