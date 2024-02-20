Latest News | Signature View Apartments RWA Asks DDA for Payment of Rent to Residents Willing to Evacuate

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The RWA of the Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar here, which has been declared unsafe for habitation, has written to the DDA requesting it to allow immediate payment of rent to those residents who are willing to evacuate.
According to the letter dated February 15, it has been almost 15 months since the IIT-Delhi report recommended immediate evacuation and dismantling of the towers in the housing society to save lives of allottees/residents.
"Almost 70 per cent of the residents have expressed their willingness to vacate and hand over the possession of the flats for the reconstruction, subject to payment of rent immediately on the evacuation. The DDA neither acknowledged the offer/proposal of the majority of the allottees/residents nor came with any alternative plan to redress the concern," said the letter by the