Gangtok, Jul 15 (PTI) The Sikkim Food and Civil Supplies department has urged all officials to adopt at least one flower pot to maintain greenery in the office complex, according to a circular.

"All officers and staff are encouraged to adopt at least one flower pot and take responsibility for its upkeep. The care and maintenance of the adopted flower pot will rest with the individual adopting it," Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Anil Rai said in the circular on Monday.

This initiative is necessary as the office currently does not have a dedicated gardener (Mali), he said, adding the initiative offers an opportunity to connect with nature which contributes positively to overall well-being and mental health.

Observing that It is important to maintain some greenery within the office complex to create a pleasant and healthy work environment, the official said that several flower pots have been placed along the corridors of the office which the officials and staff should adopt and ensure it's upkeep.

