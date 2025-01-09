Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Industrialist and car enthusiast Gautam Hari Singhania's Super Car Club Garage will host a three-day automobile carnival in Thane district, featuring over 500 super cars and bikes, including former cricketer Ravi Shastri's iconic Audi 100 that he won in the Benson & Hedges World Championship of cricket in Australia in 1985.

The event, Raymond 100 Autofest, which will begin on Friday to commemorate 100 years of the setting of the Raymond Group, will also display rare gems of engineering brilliance, highlighting India's evolving automotive culture, blending heritage with contemporary innovations, according to a statement.

The event will see the presence of global racing icons Mika Häkkinen and Narain Karthikeyan, alongside motorsport veteran Gaurav Gill. The centrepiece will be Ravi Shastri's iconic Audi 100, restored by the Super Car Club Garage (SCCG), it said.

The third-gen Audi 100, which went on sale internationally around 1982, was declared as a 'national asset' by Shastri himself after Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Group, handed over the restored vehicle to him in July 2022.

The club was established by Singhania in November 2020.

"The Raymond 100 Autofest is more than a showcase of automobiles; it's a celebration of passion, ingenuity and our deep connection with the community. This event encapsulates our ethos of excellence and evolution, much like the automotive world we're celebrating '? a perfect ode to our remarkable 100-year journey," said Singhania.

