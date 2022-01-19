New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said it earned Rs 34.40 crore as an incentive from its hydropower plants during April-December 2021.

"The company has earned Rs 34.40 crore as incentive under the deviation settlement mechanism from 1,500-MW (megawatt) Nathpa Jhakri HPS and 412-MW Rampur HPS (hydropower station) in three quarters of FY 2021-22 (April to December 2021)," SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: What is cVIGIL App And How to Use It.

The deviation settlement mechanism is a frequency-linked regulatory mechanism that ensures the stability of the grid that rewards the power producer for supporting and stabilising the grid, according to the statement.

It added that this incentive earning is in addition to the revenue earned from power generation.

Also Read | Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch With Voice Control Features Launched in India.

Sharma said SJVN is successfully operating mega hydropower stations and is ensuring the stability of the grid. "Due to the intermittent nature of energy, forecasting and scheduling of power are essential to maintain the stability and safety of the grid."

A power producer is required to forecast and declare the electricity-generation schedule for each power station.

Sharma stated that with the incentive earning of Rs 34.40 crore in three quarters of the ongoing FY, SJVN has surpassed the incentive earned during the corresponding period of the previous two financial years.

In FY 2019-20, the incentive earned was Rs 12.10 crore; and in FY 2020-21, it was Rs 21.86 crore for this period.

Further, Sharma applauded the flagship power stations, NJHPS and Rampur HPS, for setting benchmarks in single-day, monthly and quarterly power generation.

Currently, SJVN has a strong portfolio of 41 projects of 16,432 MW. It has established its footprints in nine states, apart from neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan.

The company is marching ahead towards the realisation of the shared vision of the installed capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2040. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)