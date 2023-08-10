New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Thursday said it has bagged a 90-MW floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh.

SJVN said in a statement that its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) has secured the project in a tariff-based competitive bidding under an e-reverse auction conducted by REWA Ultra Mega Solar Ltd on a build-own-and-operate basis.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma said, "The tentative development cost of the project is Rs 610 crore and will be developed through engineering procurement and construction contract."

The project is expected to generate 203 million units in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be about 4,781 million units, he said.

The project shall be commissioned in 21 months from the date of signing of the power purchase agreement.

The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 2,34,304 tonnes annually.

