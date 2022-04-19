New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd has tied up funds for a 66-MW hydropower project in the Hamirpur and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN Ltd, in a statement, informed that the financial closure for the 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project situated in Hamirpur and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh has been successfully achieved.

According to the statement, the financial closure of the 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project has been stamped with Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank.

Sharma informed that the project cost of the Dhaulasidh project is Rs 688 crore and is being financed through a debt-equity ratio of 80:20 per cent.

As per the loan agreement, Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank will provide the debt part at an effective interest rate of 6.71 per cent per annum.

"Financial Closure is a stage of project development when all the conditions of a financing agreement are fulfilled prior to initial availability of funds by the financers," Sharma said.

The foundation stone of the 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 27, 2021.

The construction of the project is in full swing and moving fast forward to generate 304 million units in a 90 per cent dependable year.

The levelised tariff for the generated electricity will be Rs 4.46 per unit.

SJVN has embarked on a fast-paced journey of harnessing renewable energy to meet the commitment of the Centre to achieving 500 GW of installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

Having secured many new projects in the last two years, and still more projects in the pipeline, SJVN Management has revised and upgraded its shared vision targets to 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040.

