New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Union Power Minister R K Singh on Monday termed bagging of the 679-megawatt Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal a "welcome achievement" for state-owned SJVN Ltd.

This is the second project awarded to the public sector undertaking in Nepal, Singh, who is also the Minister for New and Renewable Energy, said in a tweet.

"A welcome achievement - the central power sector undertaking @SjvnLimited has been allotted the 679-MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project (HEP) in Nepal. This is the second project awarded to the CPSU in Nepal; the first one being Arun-3 Hydroelectric Project (900 MW)," he tweeted.

It is learnt that other companies of neighbouring countries were also interested in the project, but Nepal chose the Indian central public sector undertaking (CPSU) based on its performance in Arun-3 HEP, he said in another tweet.

On Sunday, SJVNL said it had signed a pact with the Investment Board of Nepal (IBN) to develop the project bagged by it in an international competitive bidding earlier.

On Sunday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed by SJVNL Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma and IBN Chief Executive Officer Sushil Bhatta for the development of the project in Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur districts of Nepal.

In a separate statement, the power ministry said, "During his visit to Nepal in September 2019... Singh convinced the Prime Minister of Nepal to allot SJVN the Lower Arun HEP (679 MW), a downstream development of Arun-3 HEP."

It was based on the "capabilities, proven track record of SJVN in hydro sector as also shown by the progress of construction activities of Arun 3 HEP in Nepal", the ministry added. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)