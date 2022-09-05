New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Power company Skipper Limited on Monday bagged new transmission and distribution (T&D) projects worth Rs 225 crore in the domestic and international markets.

In a statement, the company said its engineering business has secured export orders of Rs 125 crore for several T&D projects across Latin America, Middle East and South Asia markets, while orders of Rs 100 crore have been awarded from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), domestic SEBs (State Electricity Boards) and telecom companies.

Skipper Limited Director Sharan Bansal said, "Our tender pipeline continues to stay strong. The company is actively pursuing projects worth Rs 4,500 crore on the international front and about Rs 5,000 crore on the domestic front, which are currently under different phases of bidding or negotiation".

Kolkata-based Skipper is one of the leading companies in the power transmission and distribution and the polymer segment.

