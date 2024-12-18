Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Days after farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher wrote to it to join hands with the farmers' protest, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said it will invite the leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha for talks on December 21 in Patiala.

Pandher on December 15 had written to the SKM to support the ongoing farmers protesting at Punjab-Haryana border points over their various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops.

Also Read | Cancer Vaccine Ready for Use, Announces Russia; What Is the Cost? How Effective Is It? When Will It Be Available?.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo march' and have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

However, the SKM, which had spearheaded the 2020 farmers' stir against the now-repealed farm laws, was not part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march call.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 18, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The SKM leaders including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Jangveer Singh Chohan, Manjit Singh Dhaner and Harvinder Singh Lakhowal Wednesday held a meeting here following the receipt of Pandher's letter.

Addressing the media, Ugrahan while referring to Pandher's letter said the SKM's coordination committee will hold a meeting with the leaders of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM on December 21 in Patiala.

"We will invite them to hold talks with us", he further said.

From the SKM side, Joginder Ugrahan, Raminder Singh Patiala, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Yudhveer Singh and Hannan Mollah will take part in the meeting.

Ugrahan said the SKM's coordination committee had already decided that it could not join the protest of the two forums.

Asked why the SKM did not support the ongoing agitation, Ugrahan said the two forums'?SKM (Non-Political) and KMM-- had already planned its agitation (Delhi chalo march in Feb) when they came to hold discussion with the SKM for its support.

It is not the way to seek support of other farmers' bodies after deciding about the agitation, he said as he emphasized on prior consultation among farmers organisations before planning any protest in support of farmers' demands.

This is not the way that the two farmer bodies have already decided about its agitation and later they ask other farmer bodies why do not they join them, said Ugrahan.

Meanwhile, the SKM strongly condemned the use of teargas shelling and water cannons against farmers who tried to march to Delhi on foot from the Shambhu border between December 6 and 14.

The SKM also criticised the Centre for turning its blind eye towards the fast unto death of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at the Khanauri border and asked it initiate talks with the protesting farmers.

The SKM leaders also announced to hold a day-long agitation at all the district headquarters on December 23 against the Centre and the Punjab government on farmer-related issues.

On December 15, Pandher had said, "We have extended our hands to those brothers who could not participate in the Delhi andolan-2 (Delhi Chalo march). We asked them to forget whatever differences (the unions have) in the interests of farmers and labourers."

In 2020, a large number of farmers from Punjab and nearby areas of Ambala gathered at the Shambhu border and broke police barriers to march towards Delhi. The farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, held a year-long protest on Delhi's border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- against the three now-repealed farm laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)