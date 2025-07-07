New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd on Monday announced the addition of British super luxury brand Bentley as the sixth marque under the group's umbrella in India.

From July 1, the company has taken the responsibility of exclusively importing, distributing and servicing Bentley vehicles across India.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

All marketing, sales and after-sales operations will be conducted under a newly established entity, Bentley India, a group company of SAVWIPL, which will oversee the brand's India strategy and retail network, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) said in a statement.

Abbey Thomas has been appointed as the Brand Director of Bentley India and will lead the brand in the Indian market, it added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

SAVWIPL Managing Director and CEO Piyush Arora said adding Bentley "completes the group's portfolio - from the precision of German engineering to the timeless elegance and unmatched performance of British craftsmanship".

"The ever-growing UHNI (ultra high net worth individual) segment in India will benefit from this new association, and we, along with our new dealer partners, will ensure the best of luxury and performance for our customers," SAVWIPL Executive Director, Sales, Marketing and Digital, Jan Bures said.

For over two decades, Bentley has been a part of India's luxury car landscape. Integrating the marque within SAVWIPL sharpens its focus on the market while assuring customers of world-class standards throughout their ownership journey, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)