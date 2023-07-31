New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Financial services company Societe Generale on Monday bought shares of private lender Bandhan Bank for Rs 382 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), Societe Generale purchased 85.51 lakh shares on the BSE and 89.23 lakh shares on the NSE.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 218.60 apiece on both bourses, taking the combined transaction size to Rs 382 crore.

Details of the sellers could not be ascertained.

Shares of Bandhan Bank rose 3.22 per cent to close at Rs 224.10 on the NSE and gained 2.88 per cent to settle at Rs 223.30 on BSE.

In a separate transaction, Plutus Wealth Management acquired 22.10 lakh shares of Eris Lifesciences for Rs 173 crore through open-market transactions.

Plutus Wealth Management bought a total of 22.10 lakh shares in two tranches, as per the data available with the NSE.

The shares were purchased in the range of Rs 783-783.03 per piece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 173 crore.

Meanwhile, an individual -- Rakesh Shah -- offloaded 20 lakh shares of Eris Lifesciences at an average price of Rs 783, taking the transaction value to Rs 156.60 crore.

On Monday, shares of Eris Lifesciences gained 2.54 per cent to close at Rs 795 apiece on the NSE.

