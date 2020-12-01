Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Sonalika Tractors on Tuesday reported a 63 per cent jump in total tractor sales at 13,085 units in November over the period year-ago, driven by domestic demand.

The company had sold 8,042 tractors in November 2019, according to a statement.

"The company recorded 63 per cent overall sales (including exports) in November with 13,085 tractors as compared to 8,042 tractors sold in the same month of last year," Sonalika Tractors.

Pre-season demand, as well as demand during the festival season, powered the company to clock a whopping 71 per cent growth in domestic tractor sales at 11,478 units in the previous month, surpassing the estimated industry growth of around 49 per cent, it said.

Cumulatively, Sonalika has overall (domestic and exports) recorded 92,913 tractors sales in the April-November period of the current fiscal, the tractor maker said.

“I am pleased to share that our strategy to offer customised farming solutions has won us the farmer's trust in our technologically advanced products. This has powered us to surpass industry growth month after month by a significant margin. Our customised tractors and implements are designed with advanced features to offer a significant increase in the farmer's productivity," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group.

“As we enter the festive season in the southern region, farming activities are at a peak during this time of the year. We are fully geared up with our Mahabali series, which is the World's first Puddling special tractor custom made to meet the crop and soil requirements of southern India farmers," Mittal added.

The Mahabali range is designed with advanced features and has been developed especially for the southern states, he said.

