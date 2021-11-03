Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 3 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Hemant Soren for not appointing information commissioners and the Lokayukt in Jharkhand for the past several months and accused him of being the "patron of corruption" in the state.

Soren was aware that he would come under the scanner of the Lokayukt if it probed the corruption cases in the state and could affect his government's stability, state BSP president Arun Kumar told mediapersons here.

The BSP leader took potshots at the Soren government calling it a "puppet of the Congress" which was compelled to dance to its tune and this was the reason why no new development project was launched since it came to power.

"One should not expect much from the three party coalition government in Jharkhand," he said.

"Soren himself is a patron of corruption in Jharkhand. Corruption is rampant in the state and hence he has kept all the posts of the information commissioners in the State Information Commission and Lokayukt vacant deliberately for the past several months," Kumar said.

To a query, Kumar conceded that an alliance between BSP and Lalu Prasad's RJD was a possibility in the state in the future but never with the "opportunist" Congress and JMM.

Kumar, however, conceded that the Soren government has no threat to it and would complete its term as the "power hungry coalition partners" will support each other to cling to power. "They will continue to loot the state".

Attacking BJP, he said the party and Congress are "carbon copies" of each other and it is "meaningless" to expect anything good from them.

JMM leader Rajendra Prasad Sinha when asked to react to Kumar's comments said BSP has no base in Jharkhand and its allegations are baseless and aimed at getting "cheap publicity".

Sinha, who is JMM Palamu district committee president, said that Soren had ensured all help to migrant labourers during the lockdown, conducted corruption-free Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination and had taken the initiative to fill the vacant posts.

The opposition parties, he claimed, are not happy with the Jharkhand government for arresting of senior government officials on corruption charges. Hence they are issuing "whimsical statements" against Soren government.

Kumar claimed that BSP has already made 9000 members in Palamu district, where it targets 20,000 new members. PTI COR BS

