Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Friday said South Korea is an important trade and investment partner for India and the two sides also share good cultural ties.

He also said it is a matter of pride that "Haryana is the industrial base for many South Korean multinational companies like Hyundai Motors, Lotte Foods, CJ Logistics, and Edition Motors".

He said that a single-window clearance system has been adopted in Haryana for setting up industries on which all approvals are easily obtained.

"It is a matter of pride that this single-window system of Haryana has been recognised as the best in India," he said.

Khattar was speaking in a virtual meeting with a high-level Korean delegation, including South Korean Ambassador to India, the President of the Federation of Korean Associations and representatives of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India, and the top management of the South Korean multinational company Seoul Semiconductors, a state government statement said.

The chief minister said a number of South Korean companies are keen on investing in Haryana and assured all possible cooperation from the state government in this regard.

"Seoul Semiconductors has expressed interest in expanding its industrial unit in Haryana," he said, as per the statement.

Khattar said Seoul Semiconductors has handed over medical supplies such as masks, gloves and mobile air-purifiers to the state to augment its fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing gratitude to the company, the chief minister said South Korea is and will always be an important partner in the socio-economic development of Haryana.

On this occasion, the Ambassador of South Korea to India, Shin Bong-Kil, said South Korea will continue to stand with India as a true friend and will extend a helping hand by providing urgent medical supplies related to COVID-19.

In addition, several Korean companies doing business in India have also extended help during the second wave of COVID-19, the state government statement quoting him said.

He said Haryana is one of the favourite destinations of global investors. Taking advantage of the state's business-friendly environment and policies, Korean companies have a stronghold in the state, he said.

He said that there are already many industrial units of Korean companies in Gurugram and in view of the industrial potential of Gurugram, Korean companies will expand their business rapidly in the coming future. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)