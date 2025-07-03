Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Lieutenant General Manjinder, Army Commander, South Western Command, on Thursday visited the Indian Army's Tanot Brigade and Russel Vipers at Jaipur military station, where he was briefed on operational, training and administrative initiatives undertaken by the formation.

The Army Commander took note of Brigade's initiatives, including the development of drone infrastructure, technology absorption measures and the establishment of an integrated health centre, an army spokesperson said.

The Army Commander interacted with all ranks and exhorted them to be prepared according to the evolving war-fighting methodology. He emphasised that all ranks should continuously review their training standards and develop themselves according to necessary requirements through war-gamed tactics, techniques, procedures and the adoption of niche technologies, the spokesperson said in a release.

