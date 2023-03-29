Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI) Southern Railway on Wednesday said its official Facebook page was hacked by "unknown sources" who put up offensive posts but the social media account has been restored.

The page was hacked on Tuesday and "a few offensive posts were shared by the hacker," it said.

"Now, with the unstinted support from the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Electronics and IT and Facebook officials, the Southern Railway Facebook account has been successfully restored," it said.

A Southern Railway FB post said the "hacker's access has been completely removed."

