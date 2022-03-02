Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party of not putting up a fight against the BJP and the RSS, saying that her own party has been combating them for generations.

Addressing election meetings in Mau and Azamgarh districts, the Congress general secretary claimed that the SP and the BSP had been in hiding over the past five years in Uttar Pradesh because of an “understanding”.

The last two phases of polling in the seven-round Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on March 3 and 7. Counting of votes is on March 10.

"These SP-BSP are not fighting. How will they win? They will reach an understanding. For the past five years they had been hiding in their houses under an understanding. Once the government is formed they will do the same," she said, according to a Congress press statement.

"These people cannot face the BJP. The BJP is attacking the Congress and my family because they know that we will not bow down before them. They can take us into custody, put us in jail, take our lives but we will not bow down before them," she said.

She said her party would continue to fight against the BJP and the RSS as it has done in the past.

“They know that Samajwadi Party leaders, BSP leaders will bow down but the Congress would not be afraid of them. It would instead continue to struggle against them for justice," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She urged people not to elect those who seek votes by instigating them in the name of religion and caste.

She said the rival parties are not talking about unemployment and agriculture. "They are not at fault. It is you who are at fault because you are not asking questions."

"The youth are not getting jobs, inflation is a very big problem, farmers are not getting the right price for their produce. You are fighting for livelihood on a daily basis but all these things are not discussed at election rallies,” she said. “They come before you and talk about Pakistan and bulldozers."

Unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, the three prime ministers from her family acted as the “sevaks” (servants) of the people, realising that “you had made them leaders”.

