New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A speeding car hit a parked vehicle in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar and sped away, police said on Friday and added that they have started investigation based on footage from CCTV cameras.

The owner of the damaged vehicle, Sandeep, tried to stop the car but was unable to do so, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

Police said based on a complaint from the victim, a case has been lodged.

Also Read | Cyclone Midhili Update by IMD: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm and Cause Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)