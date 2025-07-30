New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Spencer's Retail Ltd on Wednesday reported a widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 61.61 crore for the June quarter of FY'26.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 43.43 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Spencer's Retail, a RP Sanjiv Goenka firm.

Also Read | New UPI Rules Effective From August 1, 2025: From Daily Balance Check Limits to Autopay Timing Restrictions, List of Key Changes for People Using GPay, PhonePe, Paytm and More.

Its revenue from operations was down 24.16 per cent at Rs 415.83 crore during the June quarter. It was at Rs 548.32 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue was lower "due to few closed stores" of the company to curb mounting losses.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025 Deadline: Who Can Apply, Documents Required and How To Claim PMFBY Crop Insurance Before July 31.

However, the company has improved its margins year-on-year in the June quarter.

Total expenses of Spencer's Retail was down 21.14 per cent to Rs 488.91 crore in the June quarter.

Spencer's Retail total income, which includes other income, was down 25.88 per cent to Rs 427.24 crore in the June quarter.

Shares of Spencer's Retail Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 60.05 on BSE, down 0.23 per cent from the previous close.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)