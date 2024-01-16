Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Promoting a culture of sports in Punjab can be an effective tool in the state government's crusade against drugs, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday.

The Punjab chief minister was addressing a gathering during a function to distribute Rs 33.83 crore to 168 medal winners in last year's Asian and National games, according to an official release.

Mann said youth who are involved in sports have no time even to look at drugs because they are using their all might to excel in their respective fields.

The chief minister said this will make the youth an equal partner in social economic development of the state.

He also lauded the players gathered at the event for their achievements at the national and international events, the statement said.

Mann said a cash prize of Rs 29.25 crore is being handed over to the 32 medal winners in Asian Games from the state.

Rs 1 crore has been given to players who had bagged gold medal, Rs 75 lakh to silver medal winners and Rs 50 lakh to players who had won bronze medal, the chief minister said.

Fifty-eight players were given Rs 8 lakh each for their Asian games preparations, he said.

Mann said for the first time in the post-independence period, India won 107 medals in the Asian Games, of which 33 sportspersons from Punjab bagged 20 medals – eight gold, six silver and six bronze – breaking the 72-year-old state record in the games.

At Tuesday's function, 136 players who won medals in the National Games held in Goa were also felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 4.58 crore.

Mann said that earlier the state government had given Rs 32.16 crore to sportspersons for various events. Rs 8.69 crore has already been transferred to the bank accounts of the medal-winning players of the second season of the 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dian'.

In total, the state government has so far given Rs 74.68 crore to the sportspersons since its formation in 2022.

