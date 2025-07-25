Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Ahmedabad-based Spright Agro Ltd on Friday said its net profit zoomed 46 per cent in the April-June quarter on higher revenue growth.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 62.02 crore for the first quarter of 2025-26, a year-on-year growth of 17.38 per cent compared to Rs 52.88 crore reported in the first quarter of 2024-25, the company stated in a BSE filing.

Its net profit for the June quarter of FY26 jumped by 46.6 per cent to Rs 9.15 crore compared to Rs 6.25 crore in the year-ago period.

The Ahmedabad-based company, which specialises in contract farming and greenhouse technology, said it has been actively strengthening its financial base to support growth and operational needs.

In June last year, Spright Agro had raised Rs 44.87 crore through a rights issue.

