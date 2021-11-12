New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (SSEL), which is into manufacturing of transformers, on Friday said it has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) for the development of a 4,000-megawatt (MW) solar project.

IREDA, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), provides financial support for projects and schemes for generating electricity through new and renewable sources.

"IREDA has issued LoA on 11 November for setting up manufacturing capacities for high efficiency solar PV modules under the Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI) floated by MNRE," the company said in a statement.

The company said it participated in the bids invited by IREDA for setting up manufacturing facilities for high efficiency solar PV modules and won it for a capacity of 4,000 MW, it said without sharing further information.

Hyderabad-based Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (SSEL) is one of the largest players in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) sector. It is also a leading manufacturer of different types of transformers.

