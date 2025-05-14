Hyderabad, May 14 (PTI) Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited (SGLTL), an engineering firm, on Wednesday announced an alliance with Japan's AGI Group and its affiliate GL HAKKO to manufacture glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India.

This collaboration grants SGLTL an exclusive 20-year license to assemble and market GL HAKKO's glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers in India, a release said here.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, SGLTL Managing Director Nageswara Rao Kandula said, "Until now, this highly specialised equipment was entirely imported. We are now proud to become the first and only manufacturer of this advanced product in India."

According to the release, India's pharmaceutical and chemical industries have long relied on graphite heat exchangers—an ageing technology known for particle contamination and batch failures.

In contrast, glass-lined shell and tube heat exchangers offer superior durability, corrosion resistance, and process safety, representing a game-changing upgrade for critical process applications, it said.

Standard Glass said it has already secured 150 advance orders ahead of domestic production. "We will also manufacture this product at our upcoming world-class, highly mechanised facility, with an initial estimated capacity of about 200 units per month by Q4 FY26," Rao said.

SGLTL further said it has also signed an exclusive agreement with GL HAKKO to produce Conductivity Glass-Lined Reactors—a first for India.

"This cutting-edge technology adds a critical layer of safety by near-instantly discharging static electricity—a common hazard in pharmaceutical and chemical process plants," the release said.

Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd is an integrated manufacturer of high-end pharmaceutical and chemical process equipment.

