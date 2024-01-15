New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Staqu Technologies on Monday said its AI-powered audio and video analytics, as well as AI-integrated cameras are part of the security surveillance apparatus for the upcoming inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The surveillance cameras powered by AI-driven audio video analytics platform JARVIS will monitor the event for threats and suspicious activities and relay real-time alerts to authorities, Gurgaon-based Artificial Intelligence start-up, Staqu said in a release.

Staqu's AI-integrated cameras are installed at famous hotspots including Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, Shri Nageshwar Nath Mandir, Ram Ki Paidi, Ram Janmabhoomi, while Staqu's JARVIS analytics will monitor suspicious activities during the event through facial recognition, number plate recognition, according to the company.

"The upcoming inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is an event of tremendous historic and cultural significance for our nation, and we are proud to offer our services on the occasion to ensure that the event unfolds under a robust security framework," Atul Rai, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Staqu Technologies said.

These cameras have access to a database of 8,00,000 criminals through Staqu's Trinetra software that has enabled the UP police department to digitise criminal records.

The cameras employ enhanced high-resolution facial recognition to identify and monitor suspects at different locations with an accuracy as high as 99.7 per cent. Additionally, it said, the cameras can perform reverse facial recognition through which they can identify a person in real-time, based on clues such as the person's photograph.

Staqu's JARVIS platform enables the surveillance cameras to perform attribute-based searches, such as identifying a person from a crowd with specific clothing, color or style of accessories and an accompanying child amongst others.

Staqu said it collaborates with nine state police departments offering AI-enabled insight-based analytics on visitors to review events such as security breaches, violence, overcrowding and unauthorised access. Staqu's Trinetra tool leverages AI to amalgamate facial recognition with audio cues to maintain a criminal's trail.

"Offering AI-enabled security services at the upcoming Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration is the latest project for Staqu technologies," the release said.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22.

