New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Star Cement Ltd on Monday reported a 22.79 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 46.53 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2021.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 60.27 crore for the July-September quarter a year ago.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

However, revenue from operations was at Rs 406.56 crore, up 1.16 per cent, during the period under review as against Rs 401.89 crore of the corresponding quarter, Star Cement in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were at Rs 371.08 crore, up 7.29 per cent in Q2/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 345.84 crore.

Shares of Star Cement Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 100.40 on BSE, up 1.01 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)