Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the state-level celebration of the 76th Republic Day will be held in a grand manner in Udaipur.

Sharma was addressing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence regarding the preparations for the Republic Day celebrations.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that for the programme to be successful, all officers should work in coordination with each other while doing their assigned responsibilities.

The Republic Day function should include programmes that have the spirit of nationalism, Sharma said.

Also Read | January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 7.

The CM directed officials to make attractive decorations at all the major buildings, sightseeing places and government offices of the capital Jaipur, and all major places in Udaipur for the day.

Invitation letters should be sent to the guests attending the state-level Republic Day celebrations, and proper arrangements be made for their transportation, stay and food, he said.

All arrangements should also be ensured for the 'At Home' programme to be held at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur and Sahelion Ki Bari, Udaipur, the CM added.

In the meeting, Secretary General, Administration Joga Ram laid out the outline of the preparations for the day through a presentation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)