New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Thursday directed the PSUs under his ministry to complete their projects in a time-bound manner.

The minister made the remarks while chairing a meeting to review the progress of capital expenditure (Capex) of Rs 13,300 crore for the year 2021-22 by steel CPSEs, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

"The Union Steel Minister reviewed the progress of Capex projects of the steel CPSEs and again emphasised the utmost importance of timely completion of project works. He advised setting daily targets and close monitoring for time-bound project implementation," it added.

Minister of State (MoS) for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, CMDs of SAIL, NMDC, RINL, KIOCL MOIL and MECON, and senior ministry officials attended the meeting.

In a tweet, Singh said: "When technology, manpower and all other resources are available, there is no reason why the targets which have been set by the PSUs themselves will be missed. All PSUs should go the extra mile and instil a sense of ownership among all dispensations".

