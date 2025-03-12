Wayanad (Kerala), Mar 12 (PTI) A street vendor died, and four others, including three police personnel, were injured when a police jeep lost control and overturned in Valliyoorkavu, in this north Kerala district, on Wednesday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sreedharan, 65.

The accident occurred at around 3 pm while the police were taking an accused person from Kannur to Sultan Bathery in the jeep.

The police jeep reportedly skidded off the road and struck Sreedharan, who was selling goods by the roadside. Following the impact, the vehicle overturned.

Three police officers and the accused sustained injuries in the accident. Their condition is not reported to be serious.

The victim's body has been moved to the mortuary at the Medical College in Mananthavady.

