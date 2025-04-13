Latur, Apr 13 (PTI) The Latur district administration on Sunday organised a 'Jai Bhim' foot march to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Students of different schools and colleges participated in large numbers in the padyatra which was flagged off at Dayanand College by Deputy Collector Ahilya Gathal and Sub-Divisional Officer Rohini Narhe-Virole.

The event began with a floral tribute to B R Ambedkar, followed by a vibrant cultural display. Students performed lezim dance while a float added visual flair. Students displayed placards showcasing Ambedkar's quotes.

A new initiative, themed 'Ghar Ghar Samvidhan' (The Constitution in Every Home), was launched during the event.

The foot march concluded at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park, passing through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. A garland was placed on Dr Ambedkar's statue.

