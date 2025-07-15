Aizawl, Jul 15 (PTI) As a mark of protest against the government's failure and demand to keep its promises, all students in Serchhip college have decided to wear black badges in their classes for three days between July 16 and July 18.

A statement issued by the Government Serchhip College Students' Union said that they have been patiently waiting for the government, which promised to give teachers and resolve their problems before the commencement of the new academic session this year.

They have been demanding additional teachers for the departments of Computer Application, Geography and Zoology.

The statement alleged that despite its promises, the government failed to provide teachers till now and instead transferred existing casual faculty members from the political science and geography departments.

The union claimed that students have been badly affected due to the absence of adequate teachers and the transfer of two more casual teachers from the college has added to their woes.

The students on April 16 staged a strike and imposed a blockade on a National Highway demanding the allotment of teachers in the college.

Officials could not be contacted for their comments on the issue.

