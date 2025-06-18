New Delhi, June 18 (PTI) A recent study analysing gut genomes found that trends of antibiotic resistance differ between genders. For instance, in high-income countries, women may have more antibiotic-resistant genes, while in low- and middle-income countries, men may have more.

Led by researchers at the University of Turku, Finland, the study analysed over 14,600 gut genomes from across 32 countries, taken from a publicly available dataset.

Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

Antibiotic resistance, in which infection-causing germs become immune to the drugs designed to kill them, is a significant public health challenge and is estimated to claim over 39 million lives in the next 25 years, a study published in The Lancet journal in September 2024 said.

Furthermore, differences in antibiotic resistance related to gender were found to emerge in adulthood.

Also Read | How To Get FASTag Annual Pass? Which Vehicles Can Use It? From Price To Validity, Here’s All You Need To Know.

"This suggests that lifestyle, biological differences or healthcare-related factors may influence these differences more in adulthood than in childhood," author Katariina Parnanen, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Turku said.

"We observed that the association between ARG (antibiotic resistant gene) load and gender was inverted between HICs (high-income countries) and LMICs (low- and middle-income countries): women had higher ARG load in HICs and lower ARG load in LMICs than men," the authors wrote in the study published in the journal npj biofilms and microbiomes.

The findings also reveal that in high-income countries, women had an average of nine per cent higher amount of genes related to antibiotic resistance compared to men.

Women may be more frequently exposed to antibiotics, bacteria resistant to antibiotics, or are more often carriers of resistant bacteria, the researchers suggested.

Additionally, women in these countries were found to have a slightly higher diversity of antibiotic resistance genes compared to men, suggesting a broader variation in resistance in the gut microbiomes, the team said.

"Understanding gender differences in antibiotic resistance is key to designing equitable and effective healthcare interventions. Our study will lay the groundwork for further research to reduce health inequalities related to antibiotic resistance," Parnanen said.

The researchers also found a strong association between age and country of residence and the number and diversity of genes involved in antibiotic resistance. These were particularly high in infants and the oldest age group, they said.

High antibiotic use was associated with higher resistance gene loads and greater diversity. High levels of resistance were also found in low-income countries, which may be explained by factors such as poor hygiene and sanitation, the team said.

"Our data-driven analyses shed light on global, gendered antibiotic resistance patterns, which may help guide further research and targeted interventions," the authors wrote.

The study used data publicly available from datasets 'Sequence Read Archive' (SRA) and European Nucleotide Archive (ENA). PTI KRS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)