Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Tuesday said sufficient stock of coal is available at present in all thermal power stations located in the state.

The state government has ensured an adequate supply of electricity to the people in all the areas as per their requirement on a priority basis, he said.

The power minister said this in the state Assembly while responding to a question regarding the coal stock in power plants and the power situation in the state.

Sharing information about the coal stock available in all the thermal power stations of the state in the state Assembly, he said 1.4 lakh tonnes of coal is available at Panipat Thermal Power Station, 2.12 lakh tonnes at Deen Bandhu Chhoturam Thermal Power Project Yamunanagar, 3.90 lakh tonnes at Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Project located at Khedar Hisar, and 2.27 lakh tonnes at Indira Gandhi Super Thermal Power Project NTPC Jhajjar.

In response to another question during the Question Hour, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said directions for special crop inspections have been given to take stock of the damage caused by recent unseasonal rains, waterlogging, and after receiving the report, a decision will be taken by the state government regarding compensation.

The deputy chief minister said that due to unseasonal rains, crops of bajra, cotton, moong, paddy and sugarcane have been damaged in 11 districts of the state.

He said the state government had directed four divisional commissioners to prepare and send a report in this regard, of which the report of two divisional commissioners has been received.

In response to a question asked related to the Sirsa district, he said that in the year 2021, crops in an area of 76,782 acres have been affected due to the attack of the pink bollworm pest.

During the Assembly session proceedings, a resolution was unanimously adopted to be sent to the Centre regarding renaming Hisar airport as 'Maharaja Agrasen Airport'.

Dushyant Chautala moved the resolution in the Vidhan Sabha at the end of the Question Hour to request the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, on behalf of the state government, to rename the airport at Hisar as 'Maharaja Agrasen Airport'.

Meanwhile, during the Zero Hour, Congress members staged a brief walkout after their demand that the House should adopt a resolution on making the minimum support price legally enforceable was not accepted.

Congress leader Kiran Choudhary alleged that this government is anti-farmer.

She said the state government had brought a resolution last year to thank the Centre over farm laws.

Choudhary said the "Centre has recently withdrawn the three black farm laws", which have been repealed.

She urged that the House should adopt a resolution on making the MSP legally enforceable to mitigate the misery and distress of farmers. HRS hrs

