New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Electric mobility solutions provider SUN Mobility on Wednesday said it has partnered with Zypp Electric, a leading EV logistics company, to cater to last-mile delivery in urban areas.

This is the first partnership of the company under the recently announced Mobility as a Service (MaaS) offering.

Together, the companies have already deployed electric three-wheeler cargo vehicles in Delhi/NCR and plan to expand to ten other cities soon. The partnership aims to deploy 10,000 EVs across various platforms over the next few years.

The new partnership would enable Zypp to have cargo vehicle models integrated with smart batteries and access to a wide network of Sun's battery swap points.

This offering comes with a pay-per-use plan bundled with unlimited battery swaps.

"With Zypp we are on the verge of transforming urban last-mile delivery. Our smart mobility solution enables various types of electric vehicles to be commercially deployed by using a common energy infrastructure," SUN Mobility Co-Founder and Chairman Chetan Maini said in a statement.

EVs in last-mile delivery is the fastest-growing segment with over 10 per cent penetration (monthly sales) in the three-wheeler cargo segment, he added.

"Our comprehensive MaaS offering can enable fleet operators to adapt e-mobility in an accelerated manner. We aim to deploy 10,000 EVs with Zypp on our platform across the country," Maini said.

Zypp Electric Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Akash Gupta noted that the partnership has enabled the company to rapidly electrify and deploy its fleet of vehicles with benefits like an unlimited number of kilometers on road, no downtime for charging, no high upfront capital, and other issues about maintenance and warranties.

"Zypp and SUN Mobility share some great synergies and we are looking forward to scaling this partnership with EVs in various models across the country," he added.

