New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Realty firm Supreme Universal has sold a sea-facing duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs 174 crore.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has "successfully closed a Rs 174 crore transaction at its flagship ultra-luxury project, Supreme ArtHouse on Carter Road".

The sea-facing duplex, spread across 12,148 square feet and occupying two entire floors, has been purchased by Sarvesh Singh, Executive Director of Alkem Laboratories, it added.

The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 10.44 crore.

Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal, said, "While such transactions are more commonly seen in South Mumbai or Worli, this deal marks the largest of its kind on the Bandra seafront. At Supreme Universal, ultra-luxury is not just a segment – it's our core strength and identity."

Established in 1982, Supreme Universal has developed projects in Mumbai and Pune.

