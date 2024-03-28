Sultanpur (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) A suspect in a petrol pump loot case here was injured in an encounter with police in Motigarpur area, police said on Thursday.

The encounter took place when a police team stopped a vehicle in which two suspected criminals, Maan Singh and Akhand Pratap, were travelling.

The accused opened fire and in retaliatory firing, Singh, who was carrying reward of Rs 15,000 on his head, was injured.

Police later arrested his accomplice Pratap.Both of them were allegedly involved in looting a petrol pump, Circle officer, Prashant Singh, said.

