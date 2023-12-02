Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act here on Saturday, police said.

Hassan Khokhar, a resident of Valmiki Colony, was arrested by a police team from the Gandhi Nagar area of the city and shifted to the district jail in Kathua, a police spokesman said.

He said the accused was involved in many cases of drug peddling.

A warrant of arrest under the law was issued against him by the divisional commissioner of Jammu on November 11, the spokesman said.

