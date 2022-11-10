New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Suzlon Energy on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.47 crore for September quarter 2022-23 mainly on higher revenues.

In the year-ago period, it incurred a net loss of Rs 12.40 crore, a BSE filing said.

Also Read | Indian Army Launches Single Window Facility Named 'Veerangana Sewa Kendra' for Welfare of Veer Naris.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,442.58 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,361.62 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)