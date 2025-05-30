New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Shares of Suzlon Energy on Friday surged nearly 14 per cent after the firm reported a nearly fivefold jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock jumped 13.57 per cent to Rs 74.30 on both the BSE and NSE.

The company's market valuation surged by Rs 8,981.06 crore to Rs 98,271.98 crore in morning trade.

Suzlon Energy on Thursday reported a nearly fivefold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,181 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 254 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 3,825.19 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,207.43 crore a year ago.

During 2024-25, the profit rose to Rs 2,072 crore from Rs 660 crore in the previous financial year. Total income increased to Rs 10,993.13 crore from Rs 6,567.51 crore in the year-ago period.

"FY25 performance sets the stage for Suzlon's next phase of strategic evolution and market leadership. Achieving our highest profitability in a decade, strong cash reserves, and a record order book are the direct outcomes of our disciplined business transformation and sharp operational focus," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.

