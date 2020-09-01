New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Tuesday reported a 19.15 per cent decline in total sales at 57,909 units in August.

The company had sold 71,629 units in August last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 53,142 units as compared to 62,785 units sold in August 2019, a decline of 15.35 per cent, it added.

The company said it had sold 31,421 units in July this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This double-digit sequential growth of more than 46 per cent has been made possible with the continuous efforts and hard work of our dealerships," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.

