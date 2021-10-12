New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) will seek shareholders' approval for issuing equity shares on a preferential basis to a Reliance Industries' arm Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) in its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on November 2, 2021.

A special resolution "to create, offer, issue, and allot equity shares on a private placement/ preferential basis to Reliance New Energy Solar Limited" is listed on the EGM scheduled on November 2, 2021, a regulatory filing showed.

Also Read | Moto E40 To Be Launched Today in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

Earlier on Sunday, October 10, 2021, the company had announced that RNESL had executed definitive agreements with Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL), Khurshed Daruvala and Sterling and SWSL to acquire 40 per cent stake post-money in SWSL through a series of transactions.

These transactions include preferential allotment of 2.93 crore equity shares (equivalent to 15.46 per cent post preferential share capital) at Rs 375 per share; acquisition of 1.84 crore equity shares by RNESL from SPCPL (equivalent to 9.70 per cent post preferential share capital) at Rs 375 per share and Public Announcement by RNESL to the public shareholders of SWSL to acquire up to 4.91 crore equity shares of SWSL, representing 25.9 per cent.

Also Read | Apple Rolls Out iOS 15.0.2 Update With Bug & Security Fixes.

The company had said that the RNESL will hold 40 per cent of the equity capital of SWSL, consequent to acquisition in the open offer, follow-on acquisition of shares from SPCPL and Khurshed Daruvala, and sell down, if any required.

SWSL, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) solutions provider.

It provides EPC services primarily for utility-scale solar power projects, with a focus on project design and engineering, and manages all aspects of project execution from conceptualisation to commissioning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)