Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Auto parts maker Talbros Automotive Components Ltd (TACL) on Friday said its board of directors has approved the divestment of its entire 40 per cent stake in its JV firm Nippon Leakless Talbros.

Following the stake sale by TACL, Nippon Leakless will own 100 per cent of the company, Talbros Automotive Components said in a statement.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 119 Junior and Senior Assistant Posts, Know How to Apply at aai.aero.

Talbros had formed the JV with Nippon Leakless in 2005 with the two partners owning 40 per cent and 60 per cent stake in it, respectively, to manufacture gaskets for major two-wheeler Original Equipment Makers (OEMs).

"In a strategic review of the business, the board of directors have approved the divestment of its entire 40 per cent equity stake in Nippon Leakless Talbros," said TACL Joint Managing Director Anuj Talwar.

Also Read | APPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 897 Posts of Group 2 Services, Apply Online at psc.ap.gov.in.

TACL has a diversified portfolio of gaskets, heat shields, forgings, suspension systems, anti-vibration products and hoses.

With the JV company valued at Rs 204.5 crore, Talbros Automotive said, it will realise Rs 81.8 crore from the stake sale, adding that the transaction is subject to certain conditions and is expected to be completed in the March quarter of this fiscal.

The component maker said it intends to utilise the proceeds for its future capex and expansions.

"The proceeds will also help us invest in business to capitalise on the strong acceptance of our products by both marquee domestic and international automotive OEMs," said Talwar.

"We believe the proceeds of this stake sale will help us further enhance the true potential of our product portfolio and capabilities as also to explore new opportunities," Talwar stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)