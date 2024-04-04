New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Thursday directed all government and private offices, educational institutes, market associations, and RWAs to take preventive measures to check dengue cases in the city, an official statement said.

The commissioner's direction comes well ahead of the monsoon season that usually begins in the national capital in the last week of June.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner has asked all private and public establishments to take preventive measures to control mosquito breeding during the monsoon.

Expressing concern over the rise in dengue cases here every monsoon, Bharti said, "The central cross-checking teams of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Institute of Malaria Research and MCD have been reporting high aedes mosquito breeding from various government offices, schools and certain residential colonies."

"There is a need to take preventive action to control larvae and aedes mosquito breeding at source," he added.

The commissioner asked heads of all establishments to ensure that water tanks or containers in their premises are properly covered with lids and coolers are regularly cleaned. He also advised to observe one day a week as 'dry day' to clean all articles prone to water accumulation.

"One tablespoon of kerosene oil or petrol can be put into those coolers that cannot be emptied. Collection of stagnant water should not be allowed inside or around office premises," the statement said.

"Accesses to overhead water tanks should be provided to the DBCs (domestic breeding checkers) for checking," it said.

The corporation will take action against people who are found flouting the rules to control vector-borne diseases, it added. PTI SJJ

