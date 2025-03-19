Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) Discussions are currently underway to establish direct flight connectivity between South Africa and India, with the goal of strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations. In 2024, out of the total 75,541 tourists from India, 3.1 per cent were from Chennai, according to Gcobani Mancotywa, the Regional General Manager for Asia, Australia, and the Middle East at South African Tourism.

"India has always been a high-priority market for South African Tourism, with strong demand from family travellers, adventure seekers and luxury tourists. While family travel remains a steady segment, we are now witnessing a significant rise in travelers above the age of 40 years exploring South Africa," he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"At the same time, the younger demographic presents a promising opportunity, and tapping into this segment will be a key focus for us moving forward," he said after holding the 21st Annual India Roadshow in the city on Wednesday.

As many as 300 Indian travel trade agents took part in the roadshow aimed at fostering trade partnerships and driving outbound travellers to South Africa.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 19: Bruce Willis, Tanushree Dutta, Glenn Close and Rangana Herath - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 19.

Noting that South Africa's new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system and the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme are set to significantly enhance visa processing for Indian tourists, he said, "additionally, discussions are progressing on establishing direct flight routes between the two nations, a move expected to further boost visitor numbers."

"Travel convenience is a key factor in destination preference, and we are actively working with stakeholders to improve connectivity and simplify entry requirements for Indian travellers," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)