Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Mar 16 (PTI) Noted Tamil author R Narumpoonathan died here on Sunday following cardiac arrest, family sources said.

He was 65 years old and is survived by wife and son.

Also Read | Assam Police Constable Exam 2025: SLPRB To Release Written Examination Admit Card for Constable and Other Posts on March 17 at slprbassam.in.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid rich tributes to the deceased writer and said he was known for his literary work surrounding Tirunelveli, besides his social activities.

He was honoured with the state government's U Ve Sa award in 2022 in recognition of his works, the CM recalled in a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Stalin extended his sympathies to the family of the deceased.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)