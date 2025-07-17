New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on Thursday reported a 26.56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 329.32 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

The country's biggest hospitality player posted a net profit of Rs 260.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Its total income from operations stood at Rs 2,102.17 crore during the April-June quarter, against Rs 1,596.27 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses also increased to Rs 1,662.35 crore, from Rs 1,267.78 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.

