New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Tata Motors on Friday reported a 5 per cent increase in its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, at 3,22,159 units in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the year-ago period.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in the April-June quarter of FY2023-24 were at 1,40,450 units, up 8 per cent as compared to Q1 FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For Jaguar Land Rover, global wholesales were at 93,253 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 10,324 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales were at 82,929 units, it added.

The global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the first quarter were at 88,456 units, lower by 15 per cent as compared to the same period last fiscal.

Tata Motors was the biggest gainer among Sensex shares on Friday, rising by 2.94 per cent to close at Rs 618.45 on BSE.

