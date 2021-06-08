New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has incorporated a new subsidiary to provide end-to-end services of operating, repair, annual maintenance contracts (AMC) and fleet management services (FMS) for its product range, including electric vehicles.

The new wholly-owned subsidiary has been christened as "TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd," Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The auto major holds 100 per cent shareholding in TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd, it added.

Tata Motors is the leading commercial vehicle maker in the country. It also has a sizable presence in the passenger vehicles segment with models like Nexon and Harrier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)