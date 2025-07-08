New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent dip in total global sales to 2,99,664 units in the June quarter.

The company had sold 3,29,847 units in the April-June quarter of FY25.

Global wholesales of passenger vehicles were lower by 10 per cent year-on-year at 1,24,809 units in the first quarter, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Jaguar Land Rover dispatches stood at 87,286 units in the April-June quarter, a drop of 11 per cent over the same period last fiscal.

Global wholesale of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY26 were 87,569 units, a decline of 6 per cent over Q1 of FY25.

Shares of Tata Motors on Tuesday ended 0.64 per cent up at Rs 693.25 apiece on BSE.

