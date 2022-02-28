New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Tata Steel on Monday said that its tubes division has expanded its branded products and retail solutions by launching 'Tata EzyFit', a brand of innovative tubes for door and window frames.

Since steel is 100 percent recyclable, these tubes are sustainable. This is yet another initiative by the Company towards saving trees and nature conservation.

Also Read | EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Management Trainee Posts at eximbankindia.in; Check Details Here.

The unique geometry of Tata EzyFit tubes enables a high strength-to-weight ratio, making them ideal for welding, shaping, and construction of strong frames that fit snugly with doors and windows without gaps and can be customised as per customer requirement.

This drives superior functionality and usage in an array of applications like door frames and window frames, be it for doors at the front or back of your house or ventilation solutions like windows.

Also Read | JioGames Collaborates With OnePlus To Bring Its Games Library to OnePlus Smart TVs.

* * * * * *

ABB tech helps

Wonder Cement save 1.8 GW energy annually

New Delhi: ABB on Monday said its technology helped Wonder Cement to save over 1.8GWh energy annually.

Wonder Cement, one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in India, installed ABB's ACS880-based SPRS solution for saving energy, at its manufacturing plant in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, a statement said.

The plant has three production lines, with a capacity of producing 8 Million Tons Per Annum (MTPA) of clinker.

With the help of SPRS (Slip Power Recovery System), Wonder Cement saved 1.8 GWh to 2 GWh energy annually, which is equivalent to the energy consumed by over 9,000 houses per month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)